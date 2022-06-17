The Mercer Mall in Lawrenceville, NJ has added a lot of new businesses over the last few years and has said goodbye to a good amount also.

Restaurants like The Halal Guys, Chipotle, and Nike moved in there only a few years ago and businesses have closed like Firehouse Subs and T.J Maxx.

Only a few of the original businesses that have been there for years are still standing and unfortunately, one of them is making a move.

The Men’s Wearhouse was always directly connected to Joe Canal’s for as long as I can remember and if you’ve found yourself driving down route 1 at one time or another, I’m sure you have seen the building I’m talking about.

attachment-IMG_7265 copy loading...

As of two months ago, Men’s Wearhouse moved across the street into the building with Hooters, Leslie’s Pool Supplies, and the old Houlihan's.

It’s been about two months since their move, but the workers said they’re in the process of moving the business again to a different location.

This spot that they’re currently using is only a temporary placeholder until everything is in place for them to move just about a 3-minute walk away.

The workers were saying that they are planning to move into the old David’s Bridal that’s right on route 1 near Shake Shack.

attachment-IMG_7274 loading...

This move was supposed to happen 2 months ago, but I guess there was some sort of complication which forced them to find a temporary home.

The workers are saying the next move will happen in late July or even August as of right now, but I will keep you posted.

I'm curious now about what will move into Men’s Wearhouse’s current spot when they officially make the next move to the old David’s Bridal.

Is NJ's Most Expensive Airbnb Worth The Money? This Monroe Township, NJ Airbnb is the most expensive rental in all of New Jersey, but is it worth it? Take a look inside and decide for yourself.