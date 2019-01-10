Mercer County Has Three Of NJ’s Most Expensive Restaurants

A few of the most expensive restaurants in New Jersey are in Mercer County. There are three total and they are Elements, Rat's, and Agricola Eatery.

There were 27 restaurants in total on the full list by NJ.com. They looked at the following when it came time to rank the most expensive establishment by looking at the average prices at each restaurant. Then they also added the price for two apps, two entrees, two drinks and a dessert. If they came across restaurants that only had prix fixe menus, they went with those meal options.

Here's a look at three places in Mercer County that you'll pay the most for dinner according to NJ.com:

Rat's Restaurant, Hamilton Township (#27)

Most expensive appetizer: Five-piece artisanal cheese plate ($19)

Most expensive entrée: Dry-aged sirloin ($49)

Most expensive side dish: Roasted wild mushroom ($10)

Dinner for two: $109 without dessert

Agricola Eatery, Princeton (#19)

Most expensive appetizer: Shibumi Farms mushroom flatbread ($18)

Most expensive entrée: 16-oz. dry-aged bone-in ribeye steak ($48)

Most expensive wine: Marcassin 2012 chardonnay ($275)

Dinner for two: $154

Fixed price menus: The restaurant offers a four course menu ($85) on weeknights and a five course menu ($99) on Saturdays, as well as a chef's tasting menu ($129) and grand tasting menu ($185).

Sample dishes: Beef tartare with red quinoa, mandarainquat and turnip; Black cod with polenta, shellfish and radish; Surf clam with celery root, shallot and cured pork

Most expensive wine: 2009 Dominio Pingus tempranillo ($1760)

Dinner for two: $285

To learn more about these restaurants and to see the full list go here