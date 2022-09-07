Mercer County’s First Annual Half Marathon in Robbinsville, NJ
You'd better start training now, or yesterday. Lol.
Mercer County is hosting its very first half marathon in a few weeks, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.
It will be on Sunday, September 18th at Community Park (14 West Manor Way) in Robbinsville Township.
The race will begin at 8am and go until approximately 11am. It depends how quickly everyone can run the 13.1 miles.
If you are a runner (even of you're not) you should know that the course is mostly flat on back roads. Robbinsville Township still has a lot of undeveloped farmland. You'll definitely have pretty scenery to look at as you run.
The course is USATF (US Track and Field) certified and like I said you'll be running 13.1 miles.
There's still time to sign up and be a part of this first-ever event. You have until September 12th to make up your mind. Click HERE to register. Fees are between $65 and $100.
I've been to a lot of races and I know time is very important to those participating. The top three people to complete the race in three categories (female, male, non-binary) will win awards and medals will be given out to everyone who participates.
Sound like fun? It certainly would be a good workout. Those 18 and older are allowed to participate.
Grab a poncho. The Mercer County Half Marathon will be held rain or shine.
Watch out for road closures during the race on West Manor Road (where the starting line will be), Sharon Road and Gordon Road.
For more race details, click here.
