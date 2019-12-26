Go Inside ‘Mike The Situation’s’ New $1.8M Holmdel Mansion

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has a new living situation with a Holmdel property with a price tag of over $1.8 million.

One of the mansion's coolest features is an observation deck that gives onlookers a full view of the New York City skyline.

Estately.com

Eonline.com says the property "also seems to be in a quiet area, secluded from the bustle of city life and surrounded by nature."

It's actually modest by 'Situation' standards, but he seems to be a changed man after serving eight months in prison for fraud. Even though Sorrentino was ordered to pay $123,000 in restitution and a $10,000 fine, it seems his stint in the slammer didn't set him back too badly.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation series is also going strong. The Sitch is back on his feet!

Here's a peek inside Mike and Lauren's new digs.