Missing West Windsor Man Found After Nearly 45-Hour Massive Search-And-Rescue Effort

Cameron Ward, the 25-year-old man who went missing inside a West Windsor park on Wednesday, was been found alive at approximately 2:30 this afternoon near Grover's Mill Pond.

The victim has been transported to the hospital for treatment, the West Windsor police say.

Ward was reported as missing/endangered at 8:54 pm on Wednesday evening (July 22). He was last seen around 5:30 pm walking the family's dogs in the West Windsor Community Park on Princeton-Hightstown Road.

Police say that "good samaritans" found the dogs wandering without any caretaker nearby and returned them to the mother's residence.

A massive search effort involving local and state police, fire, and K-9 officials took place over the next hours.

On Friday afternoon, just before 2:30 pm, a drone pilot (with K9 support) located Cameron in a heavily wooded area on the backs of the Grover's Mill Pond. Community Park was partially closed on Friday for the search efforts.

Ward, who was conscious, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The weather during his 45-hour disappearance included heavy thunderstorms and extreme heat.

In a statement issued to the community, Chief Garofalo praised the efforts of all of the local agencies who assisting in the search.

"They never gave up in finding this person," the said. "Without the teamwork, incredible efforts from numerous agencies, and the usage of the latest technologies (including K-9s and Drones), this incident would have had a tragic ending."

No additional details were immediately released about the circumstances surrounding Ward's disappearance.

Cameron, a 2013 graduate from West Windsor-Plainsboro High School, is originally from Princeton Junction area, according to his Facebook page. He most recently worked as an accounting specialist for a law firm in the Washington, D.C. area, the Facebook page says.