Major Food Website Reveals New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant

There may be no state in the nation with more great restaurants than we have here in New Jersey, and now one major food publication has revealed the most famous restaurant in all of New Jersey.

We have well-known restaurants stretching from the northern tip of the state to the most southern spot here in the Garden State, so considering them all and choosing one to be the most famous seems like quite a daunting task.

It was a job taken on by the very well-known foodie website Lovefood, and they came up with the most famous restaurant in every state in the nation, not just New Jersey.

The recently released report uncovered some of the best and most famous restaurants the world has known, and none of the choices could be easy ones.

When you consider all the amazing restaurants we are lucky enough to have around us here in the Garden State, you begin to realize what a distinct honor this really is.

When all was said and done, the experts could only choose one New Jersey eatery to crown the most famous, and their choice hailed from North Jersey, and here is something that will warm every New Jersey resident's heart. They chose a diner.

They didn't choose any diner, however. They chose East Newark's legendary Top's Diner as the most famous restaurant in the Garden State.

Top's Diner has been around since 1942, making it about 80 years of happy and satisfied customers entering and exiting their doors.

If you want to eat at New Jersey's most famous restaurant, just head to 500 Passaic Ave. in Harrison, and see what all the buzz is about.

