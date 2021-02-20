One Dead, At Least Three Injured After Saturday Night Shooting at Montgomery County Bowling Alley

At least one person has died and three others were injured after shots were fired inside a Montgomery County bowling alley around 6:40 pm Saturday night.

The shooting occurred at the Our Town Alley in East Norriton (formerly known as the Facenda Whitaker Lanes), on the 2900 block of Swede Road.

Police arrived on the scene to find that four people had been shot, but say that there's a possibility that additional victims were transported to area hospitals via private vehicles.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The conditions of the other victims was not immediately clear.

Police have secured the scene, but they say that they believe the suspect(s) fled the area. A motive was not immediately known. It's being investigated by the East Norriton Township Police Department and Montgomery County Detectives.

Police are on the scene actively investigating the incident. Just before 8pm, police confirmed via Facebook that they had secured the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details when they're made available.