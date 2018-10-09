My Weekend Get-A-Way To New Orleans Vlog

Hey guys!

So me and my boo went to New Orleans for a quick weekend get-a-way and we basically did everything a basic tourist would do ... yep we crammed everything in 48 hours.

We ended up staying on Bourbon St which was a perfect location in the middle of everything not to mention our hotel had a pool, YASS. And the food though, let's just say we ate A LOT! We tried to eat as New Orleans as possible which basically meant gumbo, jambalaya and fried alligator.

I hope our trip gives you inspo if you ever get a chance to hit up the big easy!

Enjoy!