National Fried Chicken Day is July 6!

Hot, crispy, crunchy fried chicken! A perfect comfort food for a casual dinner. And in honor of this tasty holiday, there are a handful of national chains that offering some sweet limited deals today and even longer!

So make it a fried chicken day for lunch or dinner! Here's where you can get those crispy, fried freebies and deals today!

Cracker Barrel

Purchase a Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket July 1-6 and get a FREE family-sized side of our new Bacon Baked Beans. Use Code FRIED CHICKEN.

KFC

Wouldn't be much of a Fried Chicken Day without Kentucky Fried! This deal is kind of lukewarm, but you can get free delivery when you order through their app or website now through July 24. Have you tried their Jack Harlow Meal yet?

Jollibee

Score yourself a 10-piece chicken bucket for an easy $10 when you use their promo code "NFCD10". OR, you can get a two-piece chicken sandwich combo for $10 using promo code "NFCD2". This deals runs through July 6-12.

They have one location in New Jersey, and one in the Philadelphia area:

760 US-1, Edison, NJ

7340 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA

Today only!! On July 6, Popeyes Rewards members that purchase the 5pc Signature Chicken for $6.99 offer will earn 150 bonus points. Eligible only on Popeyes app or popeyes.com . for carryout. Not valid on delivery. 5 pieces for $7? Not bad!

Royal Farms

It's "Chicken Palooza" at Royal Farms, famous for their fried chicken! Now through 8/31, you can get a chicken box with 2 pieces of white or dark chicken with western fries for $6.