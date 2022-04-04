Navy Week pulls into Trenton first week in May

TRENTON — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring Navy Week to Trenton from May 2-8, the fourth Navy Week of 2022.

The Navy does 15 Navy Weeks throughout the country every year, said Lieutenant Commander Kevin Chambers, event planning department head at The Navy Office of Community Outreach.

There is a big decision process for months before deciding on schedules. Chambers said they try to figure out where they've been in the past, where they have not been, and where they think Navy sailors need to be seen.

Chambers said they had planned to come to Trenton in 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing events to go virtual. So, when the opportunity came about to return to in-person events, it made sense to pick up where they left off and return to Trenton in 2022.

About 40 to 60 sailors from the USS Constitution, U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Navy Band Northeast, Namesake Sailors, those serving on PCU New Jersey and more will be in Trenton that first week in May.

"We're looking forward to a good turnout and a very diverse group of sailors to come and share their experiences and what they've been doing to serve your navy in Trenton," Chambers said.

Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence. The outreach program is designed to allow the citizens of Trenton to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity.

The focus is to get into the community and engage as much as possible, Chambers said. Sailors will be going to non-profits and helping out wherever they are needed such as The Salvation Army, The Boys and Girls Club, and Habitat for Humanity.

For Habitat for Humanity, sailors may help out in the store or at a build site or restoration project. At the Boys and Girls Club, they may spend a couple of hours after school helping kids with a STEM project or just playing sports with them.

Besides community outreach, the sailors will also go into schools and immerse themselves in the programs there. For example, Chambers said, some sailors may teach a science lesson. Sailors from the Navy Band may teach a music lesson or just do a jam session with the school band.

One important event happening during Navy Week on Friday, May 6 takes place at the home of the Trenton Thunder baseball team. There will be a movie night at the ballpark but before the movie, the Navy Band will perform a concert from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chambers said it will be a great event for the community and a great performance.

Navy Day in Camden is Saturday, May 7. Sailors will be onboard the Battleship New Jersey with static displays discussing what they do at their command, and what their ship or submarine are doing to help protect America.

There will also be two concert performances: one on board the Battleship New Jersey and the other down on the pier.

For a complete list of events and schedules during Navy Week 2022 in Trenton, go to www.outreach.navy.mil.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

