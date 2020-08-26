NBA Playoff Games Postponed As Teams Walk Out Amid Jacob Blake Protest

All of today's NBA playoff games have been postponed following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. this weekend, the NBA tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes after the Milwaukee Bucks first decided to boycott today's scheduled game against the Orlando Magic.

The game was scheduled for 4 pm ET inside the NBA’s “playoff bubble,” but the team never emerged from their locker room before the game, multiple reports say.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot several times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin this weekend. The use of force has been questioned as Blake appeared to be walking away from the officers at the time, according to reports.

He was shot seven times back as his children watched in the car. Blake is paralyzed from the waist down, and reportedly, may never walk again, CNN reports.

Immediately following the decision by the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN began reporting that other teams in the league were having similar conversations about today's games.

The situation developed quickly. As it was already after 4 pm when ESPN reported that the Lakers were holding a team meeting to discuss tonight's game against the Portland Trailblazers.

"The NBA, owners and front offices didn't see this wave of player boycotts coming today," Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. "Hours ago, they all expected to be playing these games tonight. This is a pivot point for the NBA and professional sports in North America."

In a pregame interview, Mike Budenholzer the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks spoke about the gravity of the situation.

"It is a great challenge to have an appreciation and a desire to want change. To want something different and better in Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Wisconsin and then to go out and play a game," he said.