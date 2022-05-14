A couple years ago when I was living in Central Pennsylvania, I was about to go out of town for a days, so I hired a cat sitter for my then-11 year old cat Luna. I wanted her to be tidy and clean for the nice cat sitter, because Luna is a fancy lady and I'm sure she also wanted to make a good impression.

Luna is a Russian Blue which is a breed with a very soft, but dense coat that sheds quite a bit, so I wanted to make sure her lovely coat was clean and neat. But what I really wanted was someone to trim her claws. Not that Luna would ever attack anyone, but I still didn't want her claws to be razor sharp.

I do a well-enough job making sure they don't overgrow, but it's very touch-and-go with her when I attempt to trim her nails. It's like she can tell I'm not a professional. So I wanted a professional!

I called around town to find a pet groomer that either specialized in cats, or groomed both dogs and cats. To my surprise. I could not. find. any.

I guess I should have seen that coming. Cats are notoriously bad around water, and they can put up a hell of a fight if you dare try to put them anywhere near water. So it's a safety thing, and not everyone is cut out for it.

But here around Central New Jersey, there are options!

I did some digging, and found some places offers cat, or dog and cat grooming services. I think I'll be a customer soon! Take a look.

Goochie Pooch & Cat Too - East Brunswick NJ

Address: 737 NJ-18, East Brunswick, NJ

Phone: 732-432-9191

Jersey Girls Pet Grooming - Hightstown NJ

This is a full service grooming place for dogs and cats. Services include sanitary trimming, nail trimming, bathing and more.

Address: 134 Bennet Place, Hightstown NJ

Phone: 609-443-4026

Cat Naps Cattery - Hamilton NJ

These guys specialize in cats! The owner Lynn is a Certified Feline Master Groomer, and the services provided here include bathing, nail trimming, coat trimming, gentle ear and eye cleaning, blowdrying and more!

Address: 2750 QUAKERBRIDGE RD HAMILTON NJ

Phone: (609) 545-2314

Cat grooming services at this place include fur shaving to prevent matting, nail trimming and fur shaping!

Address: 2542 US-1 BUS North, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648

Phone:(609) 360-6050

