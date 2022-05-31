The stress of the world is getting to us, so we've been thinking about how to get away for some peaceful R&R. So we found a really unique cottage on Airbnb that caught our attention in Bucks County, PA today.

The vacation property — which is located in Perkasie, PA — is listed as a "little house," and it definitely is adorable. It has a quaint, but a very peaceful vibe from what we've seen in the listing at least.

The property is conveniently located, and while it's not big, you'd definitely be more focused on the outdoors if you stayed in this place.

It's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom property. So this cottage apparently accommodates two guests, according to the listing.

But it's all about the outdoors at this cottage!

"Our tranquil little house is a relaxing retreat surrounded by nature," according to the listing. It's within walking distance of Lake Nockamixon and a riding stable.

So it's not surprising that it says that "musicians and writers are very welcome here" in the "quaint guest room."

A stay inside this property includes lake access via a path or dock, they say. Plus, there's a fire pit, outdoor furniture, and even a shared pool.

And at as little as $100 a night with a 4.97 rating on Airbnb,

this place may just be where we go to clear our heads. If you've been putting off writing that book or song, maybe this is where you could finally do that with some peace and quiet?

So I rounded up pics of this peaceful "little house" in Bucks County, PA:



You May FINALLY Write A Book Inside This Peaceful Bucks County "Little House" This adorable cottage in Perkasie, Bucks County, PA may be the perfect summer getaway if you're looking to focus and finally write a book or song.