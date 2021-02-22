New Capacity Limits Allow for Major Concerts to Resume in New Jersey

If you’re anything like me during this 11-month quarantine, you have missed the thrill of attending a concert with your best friends, hearing your favorite artist live, and feeling the music vibrate through you. Well, today turned out to be a great day for New Jersey concertgoers! After almost one year of quarantine, Governor Murphy announced today, February 22, 2021, that New Jersey’s largest concert venues will soon be able to hold events with capacity limits and CDC guidelines. NJ.com states that the governor is allowing this due to the continued improvement of the state’s COVID-19 case numbers.

NJ.com reports that starting on March 1 venues that have 5,000 or more fixed seats will be allowed to have crowds at 10% capacity for indoor events and 15% for outdoor events. Of course, everyone will be required to wear a face-covering and all groups must be seated at least six feet apart as per the CDC guidelines on social distancing.

According to NJ.com, the only eligible venues include MetLife Stadium, the Prudential Center, Boardwalk Hall, the Hard Rock arenas in Atlantic City, and the CURE arena in Trenton. As those venues are used to filling up to capacity (between 8,500 and 82,000) it is unclear if they will make any money off this low of a capacity limit.

As to assure the concerned public, Gov. Murphy will have full authority to reverse these changes if cases begin to rise again.