New Chopt Salad Location Coming to Newtown Shopping Center

A brand new restaurant is coming to the Village at Newtown Shopping Center. Last week the town was given the green light to open a Chopt Creative Salad Company right next to the Ulta.

I've always said they needed to bring a salad joint to the shopping center. They have just about every other restaurant you can think of. There is a MOD Pizza, Playa Bowls, Friends Bar & Grill, Solstice and more. Adding Chopt is just the perfect touch.

According to Patch, the location will be a full service restaurant will both indoor and outdoor seating available. It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. So if you are out and about shopping one day, you now have the option of a healthy lunch that is sure to fill you up.

The only other Chopt location I have personally seen in New Jersey is in Princeton in the Princeton Shopping Center off North Harrison Street. I was shopping for a brand new mattress at Princeton Mattress which is right in that plaza and decided to stop there for lunch a few weeks ago. Believe it or not, that was my very first time every eating at Chopt.

It was soooo good! It was like Chipotle but for salad! There were so many toppings to choose from and I was able to build my salad just the way I like it. So I am super stocked Newtown residents will be able to experience all the glory this restaurant has to offer.

I'll be sure to let you know when the grand opening is going to be.