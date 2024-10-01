New Hope Celebrates Plans Month-Long Programming Celebrating OUT in New Hope

It's going to be A HUGE month in one of our favorite towns.. with one of our favorite organizations!

New Hope Celebrates has announced plans for a month-long celebration OUT in New Hope, celebrating LGBTQ+ history month across the area.

Events are planned all month long, and of course, they culminate with 20th anniversary of one of our favorite events of the entire year... The High Heel Drag Race on October 27.

Click here to learn more about this year's high heel race, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Yes, Joe from 94.5 PST's Chris & the Crew will be returning to run in this year's race.

But the events start much earlier than that. We have a complete look at those events posted for you here.

Art Auction (October 7-November 2) - The OUT in New Hope High Heel Drag Race Anniversary Art Auction is your chance to bid on artwork that celebrates LGBTQ+ culture and history.

Over 30 unique pieces of art will be on display across both New Hope and Lambertville. Click here to learn more.

Odd Bird Night OUT (October 10th) - Celebrate Coming Out Day at Odd Bird Brewing from 4 until 9 pm.

Click here to learn more.

OUT in New Hope Scavenger Hunt (October 12) - It all starts at Triumph Brewing and it combines fun and education across the two Delaware River towns (in New Hope, Pa. & Lambertville, NJ).

Click here for ticketing info.

HalloQween Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres Party Bus (October 13) - Local HalloQween and NHC’s current Miss Congeniality 2024, Chaotique is hosting a party bus trip to Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres in Newtown, PA.

Click here for ticket and info.

It's hosted by Summer Clearance and Miss Thunder Showers.

After the show, DJ Heather keeps the party going at the Deck with the LGBTQ+ Night OUT Tea Dance.

Tickets or the NHC group are sold out, but you can join in by purchasing directly from the Bucks County Playhouse.

Of course, we hope you see you on October 27 for the 20th annual High heel race (and after party!) on October 27. Click here to learn more.