New Restaurant, Bar Coming Soon to Old New Hope Star Diner in New Hope, PA
Something new is coming to the site of the old New Hope Star Diner, according to New Hope Free Press.
Two cousins are buying the old New Hope Star Diner on Route 202
It will have new owners and be turned into a restaurant/bar.
The sale of the building is in the process right now, with cousins, Anthony Adragna and Frank Picone, under contract to take it over.
Plans have been presented to the Solebury Township Board of Supervisors.
The new restaurant is hoping to open this summer
Adragna and Picone would like to renovate the space and be open sometime this summer.
Picone told the board that the plans will be for a dine-in restaurant that has a bar.
A liquor license transfer was approved
The transfer of the Liquor License from the old TGI Fridays at Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne was approved.
The partners have previous restaurant experience.
Adragna once owned Cafe Antonio in Morrisville Borough. He sold it back in 2019.
Picone worked for his father at V&S Pizza in Falls Township. He's now an Accountant.
I'm so happy to hear that space won't stay vacant for much longer.
New Hope Star Diner closed back in November of 2023.
At the time, the operators of the diner couldn't afford the high rent anymore.
Locals were sad to hear the news as the diner was a known late-night hangout for many years. It used to be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
There's nothing better than some good diner food after a night of partying. I'm sure many memories were made there.
I'm excited for the new restaurant. It's a great location. It's on Lower York Road (Route 202).
I'll let you know when I hear any grand opening information.
