SZA might have said to “paint the town red,” but in New Hope, PA – they’re aiming for a full rainbow.

New Hope Celebrates (NHC) just proposed a bold and colorful art installation to kick off the year, but they need your support.

What’s the Plan in New Hope, PA

NHC, a group known for celebrating diversity and inclusivity, has a plan to essentially paint a giant progress pride flag on the asphalt of West Mechanic Street.

This massive display of positivity and acceptance would bring the spirit of pride right into the heart of Bucks County. In fact, here’s a rendering of what the flag could look like on West Mechanic Street:

New Hope Celebrates New Hope Celebrates loading...

Imagine how much more exciting that will be than the usual old asphalt?

New Hope Celebrates Asks for the Public’s Help

The proposal will be presented to the New Hope Borough Council on January 21st.

To bolster their case, NHC is rallying community support through an online petition.

They hope this will demonstrate the strong desire among residents and visitors to see the project come to life.

Click here to view the petition and to sign it ahead of the January 21 meeting.

They’re asking everyone (locals and visitors) to the town to sign the petition to show how excited we are about this project. You can learn more by clicking here.

New Hope Is The Epitome of Inclusion

I. love. This. Idea. It could literally become a visual representation of the love and acceptance that IS New Hope.

“This installation will become a landmark that embodies the spirit of acceptance and inclusivity at the heart of New Hope, reflecting the values that make our community so special and promoting New Hope as a place where everyone is respected and welcome,” Melissa Patterson, the President of NHC, says.

And, yes, that is SO true. New Hope is absolutely one of most welcoming and inclusive communities in the entire region.

From its vibrant LGBTQ+ community to its year-round programming, including the annual Pride Fest & Parade, OUT in New Hope events (like the High Heel Drag Race)m and more: I’ve always said that New Hope sets the bar for embracing diversity.

That's probably why their Pride celebration is “first”... in May… they literally set the bar for Pride each year.

No Cost to Taxpayers for the Installation

If approved, by the way, the project will be entirely funded and maintained by NHC.

That means no impact on taxpayers or local businesses—it's just a beautiful and meaningful addition to the town’s landscape.

The President of the Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce Michael Sklar has expressed his support for the project saying that in addition to fostering diversity it could also contribute to the economic vitality of New Hope.

Why This Art Installation Matters?

Visibility matters now more than ever. This project isn’t just about painting a street; it’s about fostering dialogue, attracting visitors, and strengthening connections within the community.

Philadelphia’s rainbow sidewalk in the Gayborhood is a beloved symbol but has struggled with maintenance over the years.

Intersection in the "Gayborhood" of Washington Square West, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images loading...

But NHC leading the charge in New Hope, I’d say this project will be well cared for and long-lasting.

Here's How You Can Help New Hope Celebrates

Want to see this rainbow become a reality? Sign the petition and show your support before the Borough Council meeting.

Let’s make 2025 a little brighter!

