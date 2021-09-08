Which New Jersey Beach Town Makes Major National ‘Most Beautiful Towns’ List?

We love it when we can share some New Jersey pride, and one Garden State beach town is celebrating the fact that it has found itself on a prestigious 'Most Beautiful Towns' list, and this is no small feat. Only 25 towns made the list, and one of ours is on there. So, which town got the honor?

(Bud McCormick)

It's a town that's not as close to home as we'd like. If you were thinking Spring Lake or Manasquan or Ocean Grove or Point Pleasant or Toms River or Avon, you would have made excellent choices, but unfortunately incorrect choices. You're way too far north.

It turns out the beautiful New Jersey beach town that made the Conde Nast list is about as south as you could go and still be in New Jersey. Just take the Parkway South until you hit, well, zero.

At exit 0 on the Garden State Parkway is one of the most beautiful towns in America in 2021, and that town is Cape May of course. And they only chose 26 towns in the whole country. This postcard of a town is one of the most quaint and charming any of us have ever seen.

Unspalsh, Dan Mall

The website specifically points out the great whale watching in Cape May, and points out the it's readers consider the Virginia Hotel among their favorites. And then there's the awesome center of town with some of the best shopping around.

So, while we would have loved to see one of our great Monmouth or Ocean towns make their way on to this list, we're still going to celebrate some Jersey Shore presence on this list. And who doesn't love Cape May, right?

