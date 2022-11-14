We're just days away from Thanksgiving! Time to see all of your favorite (and least-favorite) extended family members and gather around a big ol' turkey. But come on, let's be honest... The real stars of the dinner table are the Thanksgiving side dishes!

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

And it's true! I'm sure you'll agree with me when I say I've spoken to many people who say that the turkey is actually their least favorite part of their overflowing Thanksgiving plates. Either someone's overcooked the bird or they didn't season it well enough. Or God FORBID it's still cold in the middle!

136256551 Getty Images loading...

So the side dishes are where it's at! Mac and cheese, candied yams, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, potato salad, biscuits, greenbean cass, sweet potato soufflé... The delicious possibilities are quite literally endless when you take into account different amazing family recipes.

So what is New Jersey's favorite Thanksgiving side dish in 2022? Zippia just recently released their state-by-state map of The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side in Every State.

United States Map Getty Images loading...

These surveys/polls always make nervous when it comes to New Jersey. Many times I feel like they're completely off-base. For this one, at first I was afraid it'd be something preposterous like deviled eggs or side salad. Turns out I should have had more faith in New Jersey!

According to Zippia, New Jersey's favorite side dish in 2022 is..... *trumpet intro*

Stuffing/Dressing!

Photo by Chelsea shapouri on Unsplash Photo by Chelsea shapouri on Unsplash loading...

Yep. Take a sigh of relief. 99.9% of the time, stuffing will be the superior side dish, as delicious as the others may be. If you don't have a bit of stuffing in every forkfull of food at the dinner table, you're doing Thanksgiving wrong. You just are.

Of course though, this is just the average answer in New Jersey. If you prefer a different side dish, that's totally ok too. Maybe.

By the way, pray for Maine. Their favorite side dish is side salad. Check out the full map HERE.

Do you agree or disagree? Don't be afraid to drop your favorite Thanksgiving side dish!