Study Reminds New Jersey Just How Bad Our Roads Really Are

No one has to tell a New Jersey resident just how bad things are on our roadways, but sometimes a study will really bring it home, and that is exactly what a recent study does.

It’s not just that the roadway condition in the Garden State always seems to be a wreck. There are a lot of things about New Jersey roads that make them just horrible on a pretty regular basis.

Let’s start with those conditions, though. It’s a constant battle on New Jersey’s roadways of potholes, construction, and obstacles. Getting from point A to point B is never as easy as that on the Garden State’s roadways.

Of all those things, nothing drives me crazier than to see an orange construction sign because I know what that means. It means weeks of delays, detours, and frustration. Welcome to the Garden State.

We haven’t even talked about the level of driving ability here in New Jersey. Let’s be honest about this. You and I, literally, are the only good drivers in this entire state.

So when you combine rough roadways with bad drivers, you have the recipe for a high-ranking bad roadway state, and according to a recent report, that is exactly what we have here in New Jersey.

According to Construction Coverage, when you look at roadway conditions and the amount of driving we do here in the Garden State, New Jersey has the 2nd worst roads in the nation. We are not surprised.

That's right, the only state in the nation that has rougher roadways than we do in the Garden State, are the poor folks in Rhode Island.

