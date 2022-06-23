Study Reveals Very Bad News About New Jersey Highways

We don't just complain here in New Jersey, we take complaining to an Olympic sport level, and usually with very good reason. Our roadways are usually a great reason to complain.

There is never a shortage of complaints here in the Garden State, and two of the top subjects we like to complain about are our money and our roadways.

When it comes to the roads, most of our complaining has to do with all the other drivers on them, but once in a while the safety and condition of our roads creep into the conversation.

If you take a good look at a report released earlier this year you will find that every complainer here in the Garde State is completely justified.

The study was done by 24/7 Wall St, and it ranked the states by which had the best and safest highways and which had the worst.

If you've ever driven in New Jersey, even once, these results will not surprise you. Here's what we mean.

Do you think New Jersey was in the top 20 for the worst highways? Of course, we were. How about the top 10? You bet.

It turns out the Garden State really soars in this particular study. As a matter of fact, we rose right to the top.

New Jersey has been named the state with the worst highways in all of the nation. We kind of knew that, but it's still bad news for all of us.

Hopefully, we'll do better next year.

