How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?

For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot.

It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere.

But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our forecast before you know it.

But how bad of a Winter is ahead for New Jersey for the 2022-2023 season?

Things were already a little bit out of whack last year:

According to NJ.com, South Jersey received more snow than both North or Central Jersey last year which is a rare occurrence. Northern and Central Jersey are usually colder and snowier.

New Jersey just got the first official predictions from our weather experts.

According to NJ.com, "Long-range forecasters say they [are] anticipating another winter season with below-average snowfall in the New Jersey region, but the overall seasonal snow totals should be a bit higher than last year."

Okay so we will be getting a bit more snow than last year but will still not be up to where we are used to.

Let me break it down numerically for you:

The northeast - i.e. New York City, New Jersey and Philly - receives an average of 29.8 inches per year.

During the 2021-2022 season, our area only got 17.9 inches total.

The snowfall prediction for 2022-2023 season is between 18 to 23 inches of snow total.

The real question is: How many snow days will this get us?

One more piece of news regarding the upcoming winter season.

According to NJ.com, we will be getting big blasts of cold air later on during the winter season.

Aw man! I can do snow. I can do ice. I can even handle slipping and falling here and there.

But when it is so cold that it hurts my face to be outside, I am not a happy camper so hopefully this part of the prediction is wrong.

Hopefully....

