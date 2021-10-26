New Jersey’s Jonas Brothers Are About to get Roasted on Netflix

The Jonas Brothers are about to get roasted in a new special on Netflix hosted by Kenan Thompson.

According to Yahoo, the special will be called Jonas Brothers Family Roast and will be an hour long. It will premiere on Netflix on November 23rd.

Besides Kenan Thompson, there will be appearances by other celebrities like Pete Davidson, John Legend, Niall Horan, Gabriel Iglesias and a bunch more.

There will be skits, special songs and of course a roasting of the brothers from Jersey that we all know and love. They even said there will some surprise guests too.

Check out the announcement the Jonas Brothers made about the special below.

I love talking about celebrities that are from New Jersey. There's a big list of musical artists and actors and actresses that are from the great Garden State.

I feel like the Jonas Brothers are truly special and very talented. I think it's pretty cool that they had a band together, then separated for a while, did their own things and now they are back together making awesome music.

I know it's crazy, but I still think of them as these young guys and now they are all married and Kevin and Joe both have kids. I think they are representing New Jersey very well.

I am excited for the Netflix special to come out, although roasts always make me slightly uncomfortable. Hopefully, those who do the roasting will go easy on our Jersey boys.