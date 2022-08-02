There are multiple reports saying that there may be some celebrity sightings in New Jersey this fall.

I would be on the lookout because patch.com reports that, multiple sources are saying that we could be seeing stars from Stranger Things and the new Elvis biopic around our area within the next few months.

The movie is supposedly called, “The Trashers”, and will be a “live-action adaptation of The Danbury Trashers”, says patch.com.

If you haven't heard of the team before, they’re a hockey team that was created and owned by the Genovese crime family.

There’s a documentary about the start of the team and how it was run by a teenager named, A.J. Galante, who was the general manager of the organization after the team was gifted to him by his father.

David Harbour, who plays Hopper in the Netflix Original series that took the world by storm, 'Stranger Things', is set to star alongside ‘Elvis” star, Olivia DeJonge, according to patch.com sources.

The team was bought in 2004 and quickly gained lots of attention because of their violent style on the ice.

The team’s success came to a halt super quickly when James Galante was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

I watched the documentary on Netflix about the story of the birth of the Danbury Trashers and the troubles of it all.

I can easily see this story being turned into a movie and can’t wait to get more inside on where the filming will take place in our state.

As of now, there are no official plans set on where the filming will be happening, but when things are more set in stone, I’ll be sure to update you on any celeb sightings I hear about!

