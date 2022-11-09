If you're hungry for some quick, casual Chinese food in Marlton NJ, you're in luck! There's finally progress being made at this long-awaited chain location.

According to Facebook community page, "A View From Evesham", a new Panda Express is finally coming along, located between the PDQ chicken restaurant and the now-closed Ocean First Bank on Rt. 73. It's right near the Target.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a Google Maps image of what the plot looked like just in September 2022. There was barely anything there!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Fast forward to Nov 2022, it looks almost the same, with two exceptions: A temporary "Coming Soon" sign is being displayed, and the ground has finally been broken with the foundation being laid! Take a look at the pictures in the post from "A View From Evesham". The renderings look pretty nice!

Apparently this has been a long time coming, though it's not clear why it's taken so long to get started. Originally the plan was for the space to be the new location of First Watch, which is a brunch and lunch restaurant chain, but those plans fell through according to What Now Philly.

There are two more Panda Express locations not too far away from this one - one in Voorhees and one in Cherry Hill. So if you absolutely need an orange chicken and lo mein fix, check one of them out.

Are you looking forward to this Panda Express, or would you rather see something else coming to this location? Sound off in the comments!

Here Are 9 of the Coziest Cafés to Check Out in Central Jersey The vibes are immaculate at these trendy Central Jersey cafés!