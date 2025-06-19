Get ready, Lawrence Township! A new restaurant is opening up on Route 1, and I think it’s going to be a big hit.

If you’ve driven on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, you’ve seen that little drive-in restaurant that’s been home to many restaurants over the years.

Stewart’s, Meatheadz, Manny’s Fried Chicken, and now a new restaurant will be taking over the spot.

When I was a kid, I would always go and grab a burger at Stewart’s and of course, a root beer. After Stewart’s was officially closed, the iconic Meatheadz Cheesesteaks opened there.

Read More: Hidden Cameras Found in Ocean City NJ Boardwalk Bathrooms

After a few years at that location, they moved the business to its current location inside the Lawrence Shopping Center.

Manny’s Fried Chicken took over after that and lasted for a while before closing its doors.

Now, new signs are taking over the space, and it looks like a brand new restaurant is coming to the iconic area.

What New Business Is Opening on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ?

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

The restaurant is called “Mama’s Kitchen” and it’s serving up some really amazing-looking Indian food! Their online menu features a lot of classic Indian flavors with a twist.

They offer Samosa, as well as Chicken Tikka Rolls, Paneer Tikka Rolls, Chicken Bowls, and more.

We don’t have much information yet on an opening date or anything like that, but we will keep you updated.

I’m excited to support a new local business, especially because it’s something different for the area!

Mama’s Kitchen will be located at 2653 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, and I can't wait to give it a try for myself!

Mosquitoes Are Attracted to Four Colors Mosquitoes are everywhere. You can avoid bites but not wearing certain colors that mosquitoes are attracted to. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins