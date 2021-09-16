New Starbucks Opening Next Week in Lawrence, NJ

Good news. The new Starbucks in the Lawrence Shopping Center will be opening early next week, according to buzz in a Lawrence Township Community Facebook page that I'm a member of.

After a construction delay bumped back the original September 9th opening date, it will now be opening Monday, September 20th. Great way to start off the week.

I'm not a coffee drinker, but, I do love Starbucks Frappuccinos. I'm always trying their online secret menu. Here are the pumpkin ones....sooo good.

Starbucks and Aspen Dental Group will be splitting the space formerly occupied by Wells Fargo Bank, next to National Pools, in the shopping center. The entire shopping center has undergone a huge makeover and has many new tenants including German discount grocer, Lidl, that just opened a few months ago, Five Below, City Electric Supply, Heavenly Hounds, Auto Zone, Café Du Pain Bakery, Dollar Tree, Plato's Closet, New Jersey Camera, Bury the Hatchet, Princeton ebikes, and more. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is coming soon as well....LA Fitness too.

This new Starbucks will have a drive thru (Thank God), making your morning (or whenever you go) a little more convenient. Local residents are hoping that this new location will alleviate the constant crowd at the Lawrenceville Main Street location. The drive thru tends to back up traffic in that area.

I can't wait for it to open so we can drive thru and get our puppy, Maizey, a Puppuccino. Lol. Have you gotten your dog one? They'll just fill an espresso or sample size cold cup with whipped cream for your furry friend. Cute, right?

The Lawrence Shopping Center is located at 2495 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township.

Stop by and check out the new Starbucks, starting Monday.

