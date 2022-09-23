New Sushi Place in New Hope, PA Celebrates Grand Opening Friday
A new Japanese restaurant is having its Grand Opening in Bucks County today, according to BucksCo.Today.
A lot of locals have been waiting for this. It's called Nozomu Restaurant and Sushi Bar and its doors will be open for the first time tonight at 5pm (Friday, September 23rd)
Bring your friends and your own bottle (it's BYOB) and check it out.
The sushi restaurant is located at 9 West Mechanic Street in New Hope Borough.
A Facebook post from the restaurant says, "Without further ado New Hope...We are so excited to announce that our grand opening is this Friday, September 23rd."
The post went on to say they're not taking reservations yet but to come, "hungry and happy." I'm sure everyone in the area wants to check it, so be patient. It'll be worth the wait.
I'm sure you've heard of sushi, but, do you actually know what it is? The article says sushi is "a Japanese dish of prepared vinegared rice, usually with some sugar and salt, accompanied by a variety of ingredients, such as seafood, often raw, and vegetables."
Nozomu is hiring. Click here for more details and to apply.
Nozomu is right off South Main Street, home to many of New Hope's most popular restaurants like Karla's, and Nektar Wine Bar.
New Hope is definitely a hot spot for dining and not a far drive from Mercer County. If you haven't been, you really should.
Fall is the perfect time to wander around and discover everything New Hope has to offer....shops, restaurants, the arts and more.
