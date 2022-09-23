A new Japanese restaurant is having its Grand Opening in Bucks County today, according to BucksCo.Today.

A lot of locals have been waiting for this. It's called Nozomu Restaurant and Sushi Bar and its doors will be open for the first time tonight at 5pm (Friday, September 23rd)

Bring your friends and your own bottle (it's BYOB) and check it out.

The sushi restaurant is located at 9 West Mechanic Street in New Hope Borough.

Get our free mobile app

A Facebook post from the restaurant says, "Without further ado New Hope...We are so excited to announce that our grand opening is this Friday, September 23rd."

The post went on to say they're not taking reservations yet but to come, "hungry and happy." I'm sure everyone in the area wants to check it, so be patient. It'll be worth the wait.

I'm sure you've heard of sushi, but, do you actually know what it is? The article says sushi is "a Japanese dish of prepared vinegared rice, usually with some sugar and salt, accompanied by a variety of ingredients, such as seafood, often raw, and vegetables."

Nozomu is hiring. Click here for more details and to apply.

Nozomu is right off South Main Street, home to many of New Hope's most popular restaurants like Karla's, and Nektar Wine Bar.

New Hope is definitely a hot spot for dining and not a far drive from Mercer County. If you haven't been, you really should.

Fall is the perfect time to wander around and discover everything New Hope has to offer....shops, restaurants, the arts and more.

LOOK INSIDE: Jennifer Aniston's Childhood Home in Eddystone, PA Before she was Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston was roaming around DelCo. While she never picked up the accent, she did attend the Eddystone Elementary School for quite a while. The family home recently sold (again) so we've got a peek inside the home right here.

Take a Peak Inside Bucks County's Most Expensive Home At $8 million dollars, this new construction located in New Hope, PA is the most expensive home for sale right now on the market in all of Bucks County, PA. It's listed by Revi Haviv of Addison Wolfe Real Estate.

LOOK: Picturesque Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA Wins Best Tourist Spot in Philadelphia Region Peddler's Village is a year round destination with many seasonal events, activities, lodging, shopping and dining. If you haven't been, it's a must.

Broadway Shows You'll See in Philadelphia in 2022-23 This is a fabulous lineup.