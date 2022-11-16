There's a fun new shop for you to check out at Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA, according to the Village's Facebook.

If you're thirsty (even if you're not) stop by Fizzy Mama. It's described as "an updated version of an old-fashioned soda bar."

The shop features over 30 flavors of hand mixed sodas. You can also enjoy a milkshake, phosphates, gelato, hot chocolate and more.

I'm sure you won't be able to resist the fresh baked mini cookies either. Listen to a few of these Cup-O-Cookies combos...peanut butter cookies with Nutella to dip, sugar cookies with some pink frosting to dip, and snickerdoodle cookies with caramel to dip. Wow. You can mix and match their cookies and dips.

One of the unique soda creations is the Boathouse Row. It's made with orange or cream soda mixed with passionfruit and pineapple. Doesn't that sounds delicious? Check it out below.

I love the shop's motto. Life's Hard. Drink Soft.

If you're familiar with Peddler's Village, Fizzy Mama is located right next to Sweet Occasions (not far from the gazebo).

Grab a stool at the counter and watch the soda magic happen. It'll be cool to watch the sodas being mixed. The merch is really cute too. The t-shirts and stickers would make great holiday gifts.

It's almost my favorite time of year at Peddler's Village. In a few days, there will be a million holiday lights twinkling throughout the Village and the best Gingerbread House display and competition.

Click HERE for the details on the Grand Illumination this Friday evening (November 18, 2022).

