Opening Date Revealed! Here’s When ‘Nike Live’ is Coming to The Promenade in Marlton

Swoosh, there it is! It's almost here!

If you haven't heard, a new Nike Live store has been in the works to open at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ since last December. Recently, progress has been seen for the new athletics store in its new location, with new signage finally being displayed on the store front. The location in the shopping center will occupy the space at the former Sur La Table that had been open for 20 years until it closed in July 2020.

Well it's finally about to open! According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham," the store will open its doors for its first day of business on Nov 17! Check out the post down below:

What is Nike Live?

According to RetailDive.com, Nike Live stores "emphasize localization and community, tailoring the assortment, design and community engagement elements to what customers in the area want most."

So in other words, this will be a Nike Store that that will be customized to the local community!

It's nice to see something coming to The Promenade again. nearly every time I get over there I'm surprised to see that something has closed.

Pretty cool they'll be opening just in time for the holiday season. If you have an athlete in the family, this could be a great stop on your Christmas shopping route!

