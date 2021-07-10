NJ Amber Alert: Abducted child found but mom still missing after dad’s arrest

UPDATE July 11: The body of Yasemin Uyar was found Saturday in Tennessee. The father, who has a disturbing criminal record, is expected to be charged.

Police have found the 2-year-old boy abducted by his father from Rahway on Friday but the child's mother remains missing, officials said Saturday.

The toddler and his father were found Saturday morning in a motel nearly 800 miles away in Monterey, Tennessee.

Sebastian Rios, 2, had been the subject of an Amber Alert issued Friday after police said his father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, abducted both him and his mother. Rios has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

But the 24-year-old Rahway mother, Yasemin Uyar, remains missing.

Tyer Rios (NJ State Police)

Loved ones began suspecting something was wrong Friday when the little boy did not show up for daycare and his mother had not reported to her work shifts.

Police went to Uyar's Rahway home on Friday to check on the family but found nobody there.

Uyar's sister told ABC7NY that the two adults were no longer in a relationship and that Rios had a history of domestic violence and being homeless.

Yasemin Uyar (top), Tyler Rios, Sebastian Rios (NJ State Police)

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to call Union County Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271 or Detective Richard Acosta at 908-347-0404.

Sebastian Rios (Highland Park Police)

“While we are relieved that Sebastian Rios has been found safe and that Tyler Rios is in custody, we are still urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Yasmine Uyar to come forward and tell us what they know, even anonymously,” Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said Saturday morning in a written statement.

