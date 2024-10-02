How would you like a free train ride on NJ Transit this fall?

It's happening.

Maybe this is their way of subtly apologizing for all the delays and incidents causing passengers major headaches and stress over the summer.

Ugh. I'm so glad I don't have to commute.

But, I do like going into the city with my husband or a friend, so I may take them up on their offer.

This fall, NJ Transit is offering its riders a great opportunity to save on travel costs with their latest "Fall Into Savings" discount program.

If you're commuting to work, heading to school, or planning something fun, now is a perfect time to take advantage of this deal and make your ride more affordable during a time when so many things are not affordable.

From now until November 3rd you can BOGO train tickets.

You know what BOGO means, right?

It stands for buy one, get one free.

You should take advantage of this.

Just download the NJ Transit app if you don't have it and use the code, FALLFRIENDS24.

You'll get to choose your trip.

When you buy one round-trip ticket, you'll get one absolutely free.

Wow. That's a great deal.

These discounts come at a time when people are looking for ways to cut down on their expenses, especially with inflation affecting many areas of life.

By offering affordable transportation options, NJ Transit is stepping up to help ease the financial burden for its customers while also getting back in their good graces after experiencing issues.

Be sure to check out NJ Transit's website or mobile app for more information on how you can take advantage of this promotion.

Stay tuned for more updates on more savings.

