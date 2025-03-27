NJ’s Best Disco Fries Are Hidden In This Jersey City Spot

If you’re a foodie like me, you definitely get excited when it’s time to try new foods.

It doesn’t even matter what type of food someone suggests, I’m always ready to grab a bite to eat.

Personally, I love all different types of cuisine and rarely ever find a food that I won’t eat.

With that being said, living in New Jersey is like living in food heaven. There are so many amazing spots for pizza, bagels, sandwiches, and just about everything else where we live.

You don’t realize until you visit another place just how great the food is here.

Also, we’re known as The Garden State, so of course our produce is always amazing.

If you love to try a bunch of new foods, I’m sure French fries are on your list of favorite foods.

There’s seriously nothing better than a basket of fries or, even better, a plate of loaded fries.

What Are Loaded French Fries?

Everywhere you go, you’ll find every state, town and maybee even restaurant will doo them differently.

The toppings can range from cheese to sauces and even veggies and meat.

Love Food has found the best loaded fries in every state, and I have to say, scrolling through these pictures has me ready to go get the best ones in New Jersey.

You may not be shocked, but the best loaded fries are, of course, Disco Fries, and you can find the best ones at Left Bank Downtown in Jersey City.

What Are Disco Fries?

@lb.downtown via Instagram

If you’re not from New Jersey, disco fries are French fries topped with gravy and cheese.

You’ll find them featured on just about every New Jersey diner menu, but it’s also a staple at local restaurants like this one! Left Bank Downtown is located on Newark Ave in Jersey City, NJ.

