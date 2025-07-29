Wow. It's been quite a year for one Lawrenceville restaurant.

Nosh Empanadas quickly became a hit and now has expanded, opening a second location just over the Pennsylvania border. You can also still enjoy Nosh empanadas at Under the Moon in Lambertville too.

Nosh Homemade Empanadas in Lawrenceville has expanded to New Hope

The popular empanada restaurant on Main Street, which only opened less than a year ago (where Wildflour Gluten free bakery and café was) opened a new location recently in New Hope.

If you haven't had the local empanadas, now's the time to give them a try. What sets Nosh's empanadas in Lawrenceville apart from the others is that they're baked to perfection, not fried, like most empanadas.

The restaurant made the big announcement on Instagram.

The post reads in part, "You've had our fried empanadas at Under the Moon. You've fallen for our baked ones at Nosh Lawrenceville. Now we're bringing those bold, baked, savory and sweet flavors across the bridge. Same owners, same obsession with flavor, just a new spot to get your fix."

Nosh New Hope is now open on South Main Street

New Hope is the perfect town to take a stroll and grab a bite to eat. Nosh New Hope is located on South Main Street. It's Outdoor seating only, so grab some empanadas and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Nosh has sweet and savory empanadas

Nosh empanada flavors include savory buffalo chicken, loaded potato, sausage & broccoli rabe, and Philly Cheesesteak, plus sweet flavors like Brownie Batter and Apple Pie.

Nosh New Hope is located at 127A South Main Street. Its hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 11 - 8. Friday, Saturday 11 - 12am, Sunday 11 - 8. Closed Tuesdays.

Nosh Lawrenceville is located at 2691 Main Street. Its hours are Monday - Thursday 11 - 8. Friday, Saturday 11 - 9, Sunday 11 - 7.

