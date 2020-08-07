Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Opens New Sky Garden Grille with Panoramic Ocean Views

Something new, and something outdoorsy, is exactly what we've been needing this Summer of SoJO. Introducing, Sky Garden Grille at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.





I'm a sucker for dining al fresco. This brand-new rooftop-dining experience is located on the 11th floor of Ocean Casino, and is primed for relaxing, eating, and enjoying cocktails while taking in the sweeping, panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Dine at a table, like I did, or pull a chair up to one of the many fire pits while sipping on wine, Prosecco, or one of the Grille's Poptails. They're cocktails with popsicles in them! Or, you can combine two of them and try a Popsecco!

If you're someone who loves great scenery for posting the perfect social media-worthy photo, you'll wanna plan a visit to this place, day or night.

Sky Garden Grille serves up salads, seafood, burgers, and more. They're open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting), and reservations for seating are recommended due to social distancing. But, if you feel more comfortable just popping in or bringing something back to your room at Ocean Casino, Sky Garden offers takeout!

Check out some photos below.

SOURCES: TheOceanAC.com

