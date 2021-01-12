People from all over the area are flocking to my favorite New Jersey beach town, Ocean City, to check out a huge symbol of peace for 2021. We need it, right?

Ocean City local, Sue McElwee, has done it again (along with her four children this time), bringing joy and hope to a Jersey Shore beach by creating a massive peace sign out of seashells in the sand on the North Street beach. She's the same person responsible for the well known North Street beach Christmas tree for the past two years. Haven't heard of it? It was a simple Christmas tree that popped up on the North Street beach that had hundreds, if not thousands, of people visiting during the holidays to write messages of love and hope for this upcoming year on shells to decorate the small tree, and the surrounding beach. It was truly an awesome sight.



I was in awe. I follow many of the Ocean City, New Jersey Facebook pages because we vacation there every summer (and hope to live there one day) and absolutely loved seeing the pictures of the growing number of shells surrounding the tree, and so many people posing by the tree with big smiles, in a year where there wasn't much to smile about. It was a bright spot to so many.

My family took the almost 2 hour drive from Lawrenceville to see it for ourselves and write our names and wishes on some shells. It's hard to describe how it made me feel. It made me so happy. I was teary. Just seeing a Christmas tree in the sand was cool, but, all the messages of love and hope truly warmed my heart.

Now, the huge peace sign is doing the same, giving you the chance to write you wish and hopes for 2021 and to feel some peace, by the ocean. I can't wait to head back down to my happy place to see it in person and leave a message.