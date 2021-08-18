It's been a roller coaster of a year for Ocean City's iconic and oldest amusement park Playland's Castaway Cove. The long-standing amusement park survived a devastating four-alarm fire that caused major damage to the building, including their signature pirate ship.

The January 30th fire also caused lots of controversies on whether the fire was accidental or intentionally set according to OCNJ Daily. The record was set straight when a report was released by the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives determined the fire was indeed accidental.

Brian Hartley vice president of Playland's Castaway Cove tells OCNJ Daily,

“There was a lot of speculation. That’s social media today. We just tried to dispel the rumors and waited for multiple agencies to put out their report to confirm what we already knew.”

The challenges and the successes of another summer fun-filled season of the iconic amusement park on the world-famous Ocean City Boardwalk are documented in an episode of The Web Masters on Amazon Prime.

I have so many fond memories of my boys as youngsters riding rides at Playland's Castaway Cove. My son Matt's favorite was their miniature golf, and my son Josh absolutely loved the go-karts and the super slide. I can remember sitting with him after a ride on the scream machine. I was sure he was going to get sick right there on the boardwalk but, he felt better in a matter of minutes and was off running to the next ride. Ahh, the memories.

