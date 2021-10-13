Opening Date Set for New Chick-fil-A in Lawrence, NJ

It's official. The date's been set for the opening of the new Chick-fil-A in Lawrence Township, according to Facebook.

They will be opening their doors for the first time on Tuesday, November 9th. Yay. Save the date to get some of those delicious chicken nuggets and more.

Oh, and just incase you were planning to be one of the traditional First 100 when it opens to win free Chick-fil-A for a year, the company made this statement, "As we continue to navigate through COVID-19, we have temporarily moved away from hosting our traditional First 100 event at new restaurants. Instead, we are providing free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in our local communities."

If you're looking for a job, they're hiring, and the pay is good....$16 per hour for full time and $14 per hour for part time.

The new Chick-fil-A is located on Route 1 North, next to the Wawa and McDonald's.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.