Over An Hour Of 25 Year Old Nickelodeon Commercials

For 90s kids, Nickelodeon was an incredible blessing. It was the first kid focused cable network, originally launching in 1979, but the network really didn't find its stride until the 1990s.

During the 1980s, Nickelodeon muddled around the cable and satellite TV landscape. It had different leadership groups, different logos, and nothing that really stuck out in programming. But as the calendar turned into 1990, that all started to change.

In June of 1990, Nickelodeon opened their Nickelodeon Studios at Universal Studios in Florida. This location would become one of the most desired destinations for kids in the 90s. That same year, Nickelodeon came to promotional agreements with Pizza Hut, that put Nickelodeon branded contests and materials in all Pizza Hut locations.

Growing up, the Disney Channel was only available in certain cities in my area, and was only available on certain levels of cable packages. It was basically the kids version of HBO, not everyone had it. But Nickelodeon was everywhere, all of my family had it, all of my friends had it. So you could talk about your favorite show with your friends, and you wouldn't miss any shows if you were visiting family.

With 90s shows like Doug, Rugrats, Ren & Stimpy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, All That, Clarissa Explains It All, Rocko's Modern Life, Double Dare, The Adventures of Pete & Pete, Salute Your Shorts, Space Cases, Nick Arcade, GUTS, and all of the other classics, its easy to understand why Nickelodeon was such a big deal for kids in that generation.

But just as much as the shows pull on our nostalgia strings, so do the promos and commercials from that era.

I've found these giant Nickelodeon commercial blocks from 25 years ago on YouTube. They're packed with everything we were looking at in 1995, from McDonald's toys to movies. These ads have Gameboys, breakfast cereal, Stretch Armstrong, Doctor Dreadful, Floam, and movies like "The Swan Princess". These commercials are pretty timeless for 90s kids...