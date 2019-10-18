Over the Limit: Cities with the Most DUIs

Drunk driving is a problem all across the country. Here are the cities where it is most prevalent.

It’s a familiar scene that happens in communities across the United States. At closing time, bartenders lock their doors and send the last few remaining patrons out onto the streets. Some will take a cab or Uber home, while some will be able to make the commute on foot. But inevitably around that time (and often earlier in the night), drivers will make the poor decision to drive their own cars home, believing that the alcohol in their system isn’t affecting their ability to safely maneuver their vehicle.

That decision often ends in tragedy—in 2017, an average of 30 Americans were killed due to drunk driving each day. That figure has decreased by almost 50 percent since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) started to collect annual data on traffic crash fatalities in 1982, but nevertheless driving while under the influence of alcohol is still the most prevalent cause of death on U.S. roadways.

The problem affects people everywhere, but is particularly concerning in some places. To take a closer look at which communities are most heavily impacted by drunk driving, researchers at Insurify investigated which 20 cities across the country had the highest percentage of drivers with a prior DUI.

Insights

National averages. On average, 3.03 percent of drivers had at least one prior DUI violation. In 2017, a total of 10,876 people were killed as a result of drunk driving, and 29 percent of all motor vehicle traffic fatalities involved at least one driver with a blood-alcohol content level (BAC) of .08 or higher.

The worst cities are in better states. Interestingly enough, just five of the 20 cities on the countdown are located in states where the percentage of driving-related fatalities with a driver impaired by alcohol is above the national average. This may be due to the fact that driving drunk is a problem everywhere, and one city having a high share of motorists with a DUI doesn’t move the needle too much when it comes to statewide drunk driving fatalities.

West is not the best. Driving impaired appears to be a particularly bad problem in the West. In fact, 10 of the 11 states in the West region as defined by the United States Census Bureau had a city in the top 20. Washington was the only state that did not. None of the other three regions (all of which are comprised of at least nine states) had more than five territories in the top 20.

Methodology

To determine which cities around the country had the highest percentage of drivers with prior DUI violations, the data science team at Insurify, a website for car insurance quotes comparison, looked at the numbers from its database of over 1.6 million car insurance applications. To apply for quotes, drivers input personal information and driving history, including their city of residence, and whether they have been cited for a DUI in the past seven years. The number of drivers with a prior DUI was compared against the total number of drivers in each city to discover the share of drivers with a prior DUI. The city with the top proportion in each state was selected, and the top 20 are listed below.

Data on the population of each municipality was taken from 2018 estimates collected by the United States Census Bureau. Information on the number of drunk driving fatalities was taken from figures compiled by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and numbers on the percentage of alcohol-impaired driving-related fatalities were compiled from a 2017 study done by the NHTSA.

20. Topeka, Kansas

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 3.45%

Population: 125,904

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 94

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 22%

19. Clearfield, Utah

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 3.63%

Population: 31,967

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 52

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 19%

18. Bowling Green, Kentucky

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 3.63%

Population: 68,401

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 175

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 23%

17. St. Paul, Minnesota

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 3.72%

Population: 307,695

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 93

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 24%

16. Scottsdale, Arizona

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 3.78%

Population: 255,310

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 232

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 28%

15. Santa Fe, New Mexico

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 3.79%

Population: 84,612

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 118

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 32%

14. Medford, Oregon

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 3.99%

Population: 82,347

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 154

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 31%

13. Columbia, Missouri

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 4.01%

Population: 123,180

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 244

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 27%

12. Boise, Idaho

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 4.08%

Population: 228,790

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 77

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 24%

11. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 4.09%

Population: 450,189

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 220

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 29%

10. York, Pennsylvania

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 4.09%

Population: 44,118

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 327

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 28%

9. Concord, North Carolina

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 4.2%

Population: 94,130

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 354

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 29%

8. Sparks, Nevada

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 4.32%

Population: 104,246

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 101

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 29%

7. Lincoln, Nebraska

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 4.32%

Population: 287,401

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 62

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 29%

6. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 4.66%

Population: 181,883

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 46

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 27%

5. Billings, Montana

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 4.83%

Population: 109,550

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 85

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 30%

4. Springdale, Arizona

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 5.08%

Population: 81,029

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 232

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 28%

3. Cheyenne, Wyoming

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 5.31%

Population: 63,957

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 32

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 36

2. Costa Mesa, California

Percentage of drivers with a DUI violation: 5.77%

Population: 113,615

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 1,059

Percentage of driving-related deaths with an alcohol-impaired driver (statewide): 31%

1. Loveland, Colorado