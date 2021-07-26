Overnight Search In Lake For Missing Person in Hamilton Township, NJ

A massive search took place overnight in Hamilton Township, NJ's Gropp Lake for a missing person. The person was was located around 1:44 am, according to a report from MidJersey.News.

Reports from multiple outlets including Philadelphia's NBC10 day that an initial call came in around 11:18 pm last night to search for a missing person in the immediate area surrounding the lake.

Get our free mobile app

The Hamilton Township Police Department and Hamilton Township Fire Department searched the shoreline with boats and on foot. The New Jersey State Police also assisted in the search in the woods nearby overnight, MidJersey.News reports.

Just before 2:00 am, MidJersey.news says that a "person was found in the woods" who met the description of the missing person. An EMS responded to the scene and the search was called off, but the condition of the patient was not immediately clear.