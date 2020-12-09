Pen Ryn Accommodates Couples Who Had to Postpone Weddings

This pandemic has ruined everything. Literally everything. I had so many plans this year, but there is one thing that it ruined that struck many women hard; their weddings!

Many wedding venues closed due to them not being an essential business, thus leading to a lot of them closing forever. The venues that did get to stay open had some harsh restrictions. One of those restrictions was the amount of people that were allowed to be at the venue during the wedding. There is one venue in Bensalem that's about to help out all of those brides that did not get to celebrate their perfect day as planned.

Pen Ryn Estate, located in Bucks County, Pa, is helping out all of the couples that choose one of their venues for their special day, but did not get to have due to the state’s shut down.

The Estate has been steadily constructing a new 10,000-square-foot riverfront tented venue. They are looking to name it, River's Edge Garden Pavilion. This will be an option that will help the couples that had to postpone their wedding date due to the state’s restrictions regarding the pandemic.

According to buckslocalnews, Paris Haas of Pen Ryn said, “We worked hard to get government approval to landscape the area and build the new structure which has the capacity to hold 300 guests. The venue is now complete and available for bookings next spring, summer, fall and through 2022 and beyond.”

Pen Ryn has also offered alternative dates for each couple, which I find absolutely amazing! The only issue is that the dates are limited because of the amount of people that had to postpone their wedding.

According to their website, Pen Ryn Estate is home to venues: Pen Ryn Mansion, Belle Voir Manor, and now River’s Edge.