Pennsylvania’s Drunkest City Probably Isn’t What You Expect

No matter what your occasion is for drinking in Pennsylvania, celebrating, socializing, wallowing, or... just because! - There's always folks that go a little too heavy on the sauce.

Of course this can end up being dangerous or deadly situation, but hopefully, the worst case scenario is just a really bad hangover.

So where are the drunkest cities in the U.S.? 24/7 Wall St just crunched the boozy numbers

Where's the easiest place to get hammered in Pennsylvania? Okay - the answer to that question is " pretty much anywhere."

Philadelphia?

Surely Philadelphia must be the drunkest city in Pennsylvania! With its endless, legendary breweries and crazed Philly sports fans? Honestly, the amount of people who flood the stadiums in South Philly would catapult Philly to the top spot. Afterall, Philly sports fans were voted as the "Most Annoying" in the country. But no... it's not Philly.

State College?

Ah, college towns! Where the beer and shots flow. And not just any college town. State College is the home of Penn State, where the Nittany Lion fandom goes HARD. Take it from someone who lived in Happy Valley for three years - there are plenty of drunks to be seen in State College. But still, State College is not the drunkest city in Pennsylvania.

Ok, let's stop playing around. The most drunk city in Pennsylvania is...

Pittsburgh

Yep, Pittsburgh! According to 24/7 Wall St, with a population of 2,349,172, 23% of adults drink excessively in Pittsburgh.

Hard to believe that number is higher than Philly! Why do you think that is? Check out the entire list HERE!

Drink responsibly!!

