Pennsylvania&#8217;s Drunkest City Probably Isn&#8217;t What You Expect

Pennsylvania’s Drunkest City Probably Isn’t What You Expect

Getty Images

Better call an Uber!

No matter what your occasion is for drinking in Pennsylvania, celebrating, socializing, wallowing, or... just because! - There's always folks that go a little too heavy on the sauce.

Getty Images
loading...
Get our free mobile app

 

Of course this can end up being dangerous or deadly situation, but hopefully, the worst case scenario is just a really bad hangover.

Getty Images
loading...

So where are the drunkest cities in the U.S.? 24/7 Wall St just crunched the boozy numbers

Where's the easiest place to get hammered in Pennsylvania? Okay - the answer to that question is " pretty much anywhere."

Philadelphia?

Getty Images
loading...

Surely Philadelphia must be the drunkest city in Pennsylvania! With its endless, legendary breweries and crazed Philly sports fans? Honestly, the amount of people who flood the stadiums in South Philly would catapult Philly to the top spot. Afterall, Philly sports fans were voted as the "Most Annoying" in the country. But no... it's not Philly.

State College?

Getty Images
loading...

Ah, college towns! Where the beer and shots flow. And not just any college town. State College is the home of Penn State, where the Nittany Lion fandom goes HARD. Take it from someone who lived in Happy Valley for three years - there are plenty of drunks to be seen in State College. But still, State College is not the drunkest city in Pennsylvania.

Ok, let's stop playing around. The most drunk city in Pennsylvania is...

Pittsburgh

Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash
loading...

Yep, Pittsburgh! According to 24/7 Wall St, with a population of 2,349,172, 23% of adults drink excessively in Pittsburgh.

Hard to believe that number is higher than Philly! Why do you think that is? Check out the entire list HERE!

Drink responsibly!!

Look Inside: Philadelphia's Most Expensive Penthouse

Located in the prestigious 500 Walnut Building, the two-story penthouse is currently the most expensive residential property for sale in Philadelphia, Pa. It was just listed at a whopping $25.9 million! So we've dug in to see what makes it so impressive.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

More than 80 Pennsylvania Towns Are on A Ticket Blitz

PennDOT has joined with the Pennsylvania State Police and more than 80 local townships across southeastern Pennsylvania to target aggressive driving with more tickets and citations possible. The 86 townships that are part of this initiative are located throughout Bucks County, Pa.; Chester County, Pa; Delaware County, Pa.; Montgomery County, Pa.; and even Philadelphia, Pa.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Categories: Pennsylvania
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST