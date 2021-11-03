Phil Murphy Elected Governor of New Jersey, AP Projects

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has won reelection over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. The projection of Murphy's victory is being reported by the Associated Press and other outlets including ABC News and NBC news.

Murphy eked out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a second gubernatorial seat. He’s the state’s first Democratic governor to get a second straight term in 44 years.

Murphy defeated Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member.

Ciattarelli waged a formidable campaign in heavily Democratic New Jersey, with his spending nearly equaling the governor’s.

Vote counting in the race stretched into Thursday showing an extremely thin margin between the candidates.

