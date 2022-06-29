Philadelphia’s Iconic Barcade Is About to Open a New Location in Center City

I was so excited when I was walking through Center City last night and learned that one of my favorite bars in the entire area is about to open a new location in Center City. I saw the sign so I HAD to dig in for more details.

I am talking about Barcade! They're planning on opening a new outpost in Center City in "early 2023," the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Barcade, which is open in Fishtown, is a hybrid between an arcade and a bar. It's like Dave & Busters, but honestly, it's a little cooler in some ways.

They will open a three-story location on Chestnut Street. It'll be at 1326 Chestnut, which is basically right in the middle of Broad and 13th Street. It's known as the Hale Building.

By the way, the Philadelphia Business Journal is saying that it will occupy all three stories in that building. So it should be about 8,000 feet of fun right there in Center City! Wow!

Barcade's Fishtown location is open at 1114 Frankford Avenue. It's filled with a TON of great arcade games. Like think about your favorite retro arcade games, and it's probably there. I've played Donkey Kong, Mortal Combat, Space Invaders, and more.

In fact, I love going there for group bonding activities. I usually take my kickball team there for a fun night of bonding. It's also been a great place to have a first or second date. There's something about playing Pac-Man or Frogger as you share a pint of beer to really get to know your future partner.

Barcade operates 10 locations throughout the country, according to their website. That includes New York, Los Angeles, Jersey City, and more.

I have to say that block in Philadelphia is becoming one of my favorite areas to hang out and socialize for a night out with friends. IT'll be right near Lucky Strike bowling alley, Sugar Factory Philadelphia, and even the really cool Barstool Sports Bar.

The new location should open in "early 2023," the Business Journal reports.



