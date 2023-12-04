Philadelphia Named Top City To Visit In The Entire World
Living in Philadelphia is something that a lot of people all over the world may be jealous of! A website called Afar has just named the top places in the entire world to visit in 2024, and a city near and dear to our hearts has officially made the list. When you think about traveling the world you probably think of going somewhere tropical or somewhere on the other side of the world.
Now, they see one of the best places in the entire world, apparently, all you have to do is drive into the City of Brotherly Love! That’s right, Philadelphia was named one of the top 10 places to visit in the entire world in 2024.
The list made by Afar has a full list of 25 different cities to visit in the world and Philadelphia has not only made the list but has landed itself within the top 10.
If you’re looking to travel somewhere new this year, by all means, go for it, but Philadelphia has been said to be one of the cities that tourists are dying to check out! The full list of where to go in 2024 is stacked with great travel destinations:
- Fiji
- Sydney, Australia
- Tangier, Morocco
- The Texas Hill Country
- Rome, Italy
- Machu Picchu, Peru
- Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
- Lamu, Kenya
- Bhutan
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Paris, France
- Los Angeles, California
- Manchester, England
- Weifang, China
- St.Kitts
- Valencia, Spain
- Brno, Czechia
- Detroit, Michigan
- San Diego, California and Tijuana, Mexico
- Norway
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Maldonado, Uruguay
- Tartu, Estonia
- Toronto, Canada
- Seattle, Washington
If you're a Philadelphian, there's a lot to be proud of for making this list!
