Put on your Kelly Green and get ready for this, Eagles fans!

The Philadelphia Eagles have partnered with Bird Gang Spirits to bring fans some brand new bottles to stock your bar with all football season long.

The Eagles are off to an amazing start this football season and to celebrate that, they're teamed up with this Philly-based company to celebrate just that in a boozy way!

@birdgangspirits and @botldpa via Instagram @birdgangspirits and @botldpa via Instagram loading...

According to 6ABC, "The Birds teamed up with BOTLD, a Philadelphia distiller, to create the first commemorative batch of Bird Gang products. The bottles just hit stores this past Wednesday and if you plan on trying some of this out, you may want to act fast. I can't picture it staying on the shelves very long.

There are two types of spirits you can try that are wrapped up in that iconic, green Eagles-inspired labeling that will make the best display bottle on your bar cart this season. Not only is it in full Eagles green, but these are limited edition Kelly Green-styled bottles that pay tribute to an iconic era in Philadelphia Eagles history, according to BOTLD's website.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

You can take your pick between a vodka or bourbon whiskey and both spirits are made and packaged right in Philadelphia!

You can pick up these Bird Gang products at BOTLD's shop in Philadelphia which is located on 18th Street near Rittenhouse Square. This is such a necessity for Eagles fans who love to get their drink on when The Birds play every week.

Philly continues to really outdo themselves when it comes to being the best fans in American sports.

