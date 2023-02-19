Woah, What?! This Viral Listing For a Philly House Will Remind you of “Poltergeist”

This house listing is the definition of "burying the lede."

A house tour video for a home in Philadelphia is going viral on TikTok for one particular feature of the townhome that will remind you of the movie "Poltergeist."

Welcome to 66 E. Montana St, Philadelphia, in the Mount Airy area. It's a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,234 square foot townhome that was listed for an asking price of $325,000 on Zillow.

At first glance, as seen in a TikTok video, the house looks gorgeous in the sweeping drone footage that floats through the house. All the modern amenities with stunning decor. Once you get through the threshold, you're just about ready to move in.

It opens into a spacious living room area that flows into a sleek, gourmet eat-in kitchen with an island, black stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Stunning!

But then all of a sudden... something happens that will make your jaw drop.

Blink and you'll miss it. The drone camera then swoops out through the back sliding doors... INTO A GRAVEYARD. And we're not talking about a graveyard across the street! - the backyard itself is literally a graveyard!! Still wanna move in?

If you check out the whole video, you can see for yourself how they very cleverly rush past the graveyard. Here's the whole TikTok by @destinysherierealty down below!

But you can count on the TikTok community to promptly address the elephant in the room. Here are some of the comments:

"A cemetery backyard…perfect for Wednesday Addams maybe."

"I was flying with you until we got to the cemetery. Air brakes engaged automatically."

"Y’all seen the movie poltergeist?"

"bruh who's paying 325k to live In a thriller music video"

Interested? There's certainly a lot to be interested in, but you're out of luck because this house SOLD on Feb 14. Whoever bought the home shouldn't be surprised if their kid starts staring at a static-y television screen in the middle of the night!

What do you think of the house? Would you ever move in? Let us know in the comments!

