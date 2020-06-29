Philadelphia Included in Military 4th of July Flyover

On Friday, the Department of Defense (DOD) announced that it would "provide aerial, musical and ceremonial support to" the country's 2020 Salute to America. The DOD said the aerial salute would include military flyovers above "several cities that played roles in the American Revolution" including Philadelphia.

In April, the Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angels flew over Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey to salute the heroes working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.

Opinions of that flyover were mixed. Many people thought it was a great way to honor frontline workers, while detractors felt like it was a waste of money that could have been used to purchase much-needed PPE equipment and gear.

In the announcement regarding the 4th of July flyovers, the DOD seemed to address the criticisms by saying that " these aircraft and crews would be using these hours for proficiency and training at other locations if they were not conducting these flyovers."

According to the DOD, about 1,700 service members would be used during the celebration. The flyovers will start above Boston before moving to New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore and ending above Washington, D.C.

The DOD says that the flyovers allow it "to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the United States Armed Forces."

Although the cities included in the flyovers have been announced, the exact schedule is still to be determined.

Many 4th of July celebrations around the country have been either canceled or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, Philadelphia's "Wawa Welcome America 2020" celebration will be happening virtually. Click here to find out more.